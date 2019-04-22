President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Volodymyr Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the newly-elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports.

“I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of Ukraine,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan and Ukraine are bound together by friendly ties, which have rich traditions,” he added. “I believe that our intergovernmental relations, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which clearly reflect these traditions, will continue developing and strengthening to the benefit of our peoples.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Ukraine,” the president said.

News.Az

News.Az