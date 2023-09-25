President Ilham Aliyev: Construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will give new impetus to our relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The documents signed during the visit to Nakhchivan will serve the development of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations. The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is an important event in the history of our fraternal relations. It will give a new impetus to our relations and largely ensure the energy security of Nakhchivan,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

Turkish President Erdogan is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az