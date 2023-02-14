President Ilham Aliyev: Contacts have been fostered to expand relations between Azerbaijan and San Marino

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are opportunities for expanding relations between Azerbaijan and San Marino in the fields of politics, economy and tourism, the contacts have been fostered in this direction, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of San Marino John Mazza, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the visit of the leaders of San Marino to Azerbaijan in 2015, and expressed hope that reciprocal visits at different levels would contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

The head of state stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between the business communities of Azerbaijan and San Marino, presenting tourism opportunities of San Marino in Azerbaijan, as well as expanding opportunities for cooperation in the field of education. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan has very good relations with both Italy and the Vatican. The President underscored that Italy-Azerbaijan relations are developing at the level of strategic partnership.

News.Az