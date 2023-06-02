President Ilham Aliyev: Current level of Azerbaijan-Italy relationship based on mutual trust and good traditions is satisfying

+ ↺ − 16 px

The current level of Azerbaijan-Italy relationship based on mutual trust and good traditions is satisfying. Our strong political ties constitute a foundation of steadily developing cooperation in trade, economic, energy, educational, cultural and other fields and multifaceted strategic partnership. And it, for its part, serves the interests of our states and peoples and bring them even closer to each other, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic on the occasion of June 2-Italy’s Republic Day, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “Italy is a major trade partner of Azerbaijan. We are pleased with our steadily developing effective activity in the economic field. Our successful and lasting cooperation in the energy sector forms one of its integral parts. I am happy that our joint steps in this direction contribute to the energy security of Europe and, at the same time, cements Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation.”

News.Az