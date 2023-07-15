President Ilham Aliyev: Democracy and National Unity Day will remain a day of great honor in history of Turkish statehood

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On the seventh anniversary of the July 15 events in Türkiye, we respectfully revere the dear memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives to prevent the coup d'état attempt,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the July 15 events in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The letter says: “This treacherous plan directed against the Republic of Türkiye was a difficult test in the history of your country. The people of Türkiye, who came out of this test with the heads high, once again clearly demonstrated to the whole world the indomitability of their resolve, determination, loyalty to statehood and democracy. Thanks to the determination of the Turkish people and state, who stood shoulder to shoulder on that difficult day, the victory achieved at the cost of the blood and lives of our martyrs confirmed the incomparable spirit of struggle and invincibility of your people and their love for the Motherland. The Democracy and National Unity Day established as a symbol of solidarity and national unity will remain a day of great honor in the history of Turkish statehood.”

News.Az