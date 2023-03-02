President Ilham Aliyev: Development of relations with Arab states is one of priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are very good political relations between Azerbaijan and Libya, and there are ample opportunities for developing the bilateral ties, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Head of Presidency Council of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, News.Az reports.

Saying that the development of relations with the Arab states is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy, the head of state recalled his participation in the Arab League Summit held in Algeria last year, adding that this event made an important contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijan`s relations with the Arab states.

News.Az