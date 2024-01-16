President Ilham Aliyev examines operations of confectionery manufacturing enterprise in Lankaran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inspected the operations of a confectionery manufacturing enterprise owned by “Laran” Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Lankaran.

Director of the “Laran” LLC briefed the head of state about the conditions created at the facility and products manufactured on-site.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund extended a soft loan of 1.2 million manats as state support for the project, which has a total value of 5 million manats. The production capacity of the facility, currently producing 1500-1800 tons, is 2000-2500 tons and includes 5 types and 56 varieties, such as caramel, Turkish delight, chocolate-covered Turkish delight, marmalade, and chocolate-covered marmalade.

The equipment installed is sourced from Brazil, Turkiye, China, and Russia. Besides serving the domestic market, the facility exports its products to Russia, Israel, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Moldova, and Iraq.

Currently employing 120 people, the facility covers a total area of 4900 square meters, housing a main building, boiler room, transition zone, anti-fire water tank, and a transformer substation. The premises also feature a spacious green area.

