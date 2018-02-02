President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva care for every representative of Azerbaijani youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva take care of every representative of the Azerbaijani youth, said Yusuf Mammadaliye

Mammadaliyev was addressing a ceremony presenting the Presidential Awards to persons, who have distinguished themselves in culture, education and public activity, as well as awarding a number of young people on the occasion of February 2 – the Youth Day.

Mammadaliyev noted that motivation is very important in the process of expanding the potential of youth, its further improvement, Trend reports.

"The awards presented today to the most talented and hardworking youth of different spheres, will tell the society about their successes, and will strengthen their faith in themselves. These awards are the beginning, not the end of their successes. Each representative of youth in the republic should know that their talent and abilities, the activities carried out are assessed and never go unheeded, "Yusuf Mammadaliyev said.

He further stressed that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva take care of every representative of the youth, closely follow their activities.

"Thanks to the youth policy pursued by the country's leadership, based on the strategy of turning "black gold" into human capital, the youth's activity in the scientific, cultural and public spheres is encouraged. I think that our youth should be more active, play an important role in all spheres of the country's development," Mammadaliyev said.

Thanks to the successful youth policy pursued today by the head of state, the Azerbaijani youth is modern, tolerant, educated, skilled and innovative, he added.

"Undoubtedly, the whole world should know about this success. Every youth representative should take care of the cultural and historical values ​​of our country, and, being a worthy citizen, serve the homeland. At a time when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the first republic in the Muslim East, we must try to ensure that future generations too are proud of the values, material and spiritual achievements created in our time. Azerbaijan is going through a period of the strongest, dynamic development in its history. Our youth should feel the challenges of this time, and everyone, becoming a hero of our time, should create and build up for the sake of the future," Mammadaliyev said.

News.Az

News.Az