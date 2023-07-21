President Ilham Aliyev: From the first hours of the Second Kaarabakh War, Türkiye, its people and its leader were side by side with us

“From the first days, even I would say, from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War, Türkiye, its people and its leader were side by side with us. The statement of President Erdogan in the first hours of the Second Karabakh War that Azerbaijan is not alone was a great moral support to us,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“And throughout all the 44 days of the Second Karabakh War, we felt the support from our brothers. President Erdogan several times publicly announced the position of Türkiye. At the same time, other governmental officials also elaborated on that. So, that was a great moral and political support to Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

