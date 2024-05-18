President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Zangilan and Shayifli power plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the inauguration of the Zangilan and Shayifli hydroelectric power plants operated by the AzerEnerji OJSC.

President of AzerEnerji Baba Rzayev provided an update on the completed work.In line with President Ilham Aliyev's directive to create a green energy zone and transform the liberated areas into carbon-free zones, AzerEnerji has designed and swiftly constructed a series of Zangilan hydroelectric power plants along the Okhchuchay River in Zangilan District.These plants, with a total capacity of 42 megawatts and each boasting 10.5 megawatts, include the Jahangirbeyli HPP, which was commissioned in 2023 with President Ilham Aliyev in attendance. The Shayifli and Zangilan HPPs were prepared for inauguration, while the Sarigishlag HPP was completed.The construction of the HPPs on the Okhchuchay was evaluated through public hearings organized by the State Environmental Expertise Agency, involving state agencies, scientists, media, and NGOs, which highly rated the project.In line with the green energy zone concept, the Zangilan and Shayifli HPPs will produce environmentally friendly energy. They are equipped with digital systems for remote control and data transmission to the centre via a micro SCADA system. New high-voltage transmission lines spanning 25 kilometres and a 24-core optical cable line were installed. The Zangilan and Shayifli HPPs will generate a combined 60 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, saving 14 million cubic metres of gas and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 28,000 tons.The head of state watched a video presentation on the construction and condition of the Zangilan and Shayifli HPPs and then officially launched the plants.

News.Az