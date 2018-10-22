President Ilham Aliyev launches Imishi Automated Control and Monitoring Center of Azerishig
- 22 Oct 2018 10:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134598
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-launches-imishi-automated-control-and-monitoring-center-of-azerishig Copied
The head of state familiarized himself with the conditions created at the center
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Imishli Automated Control and Monitoring Center of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company, AZERTAC reports.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the center and familiarized himself with the conditions created here.
News.Az