President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents posed for official photos.

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, said:

Mr. President Aliyev, let me once again welcome you to Beijing and to the upcoming second “One Belt, One Road” International Cooperation Forum. The Azerbaijani side and you personally have been paying great attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and the joint implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, and we appreciate that.

Azerbaijan is one of China’s main partners in the Eurasian space. You are also among the first who responded and actively participated in the implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” project. You are also located on the Great Silk Road and are a natural partner in restoring this path. We already have a whole number of cooperation results, which brings tangible benefits to our peoples. Together with you, I am ready to continue the implementation of the “One Belt, One Road” project, to constantly deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas in the interests of joint development and prosperity.

Mr. President, you are a longtime friend of the Chinese people, constantly make personal effort to develop Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and cooperation in all areas. I appreciate that and am ready to maintain close contacts with you and bilateral relations together in the interests of sound development. The Chinese Communist Party is also ready to step up contacts with the New Azerbaijan Party, exchange experience in public administration and strengthen mutual trust between our two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for the kind words addressed to me and the words spoken about our country. First of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation. We consider the invitation to take part in the “One Belt, One Road” forum as a sign of special respect for our country, as a sign of friendship towards me. You mentioned that I am a friend of your country, and you are also known in Azerbaijan as a good friend of our country. And we jointly promote our cooperation and determine ways of further interaction.

The forum is of great importance. As you noted, Azerbaijan has supported your initiative from the very beginning and actively promoted this project within the framework of the initiatives we have put forward. I would like to recall my state visit to your country and the hospitality extended to me in 2015. Then we signed a memorandum of understanding “Economic Belt of the Silk Road”. Our political relations are at a high level today. We actively interact in international organizations.

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping pointed to the successful implementation of domestic and foreign policies in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country’s growing authority in the international arena, stability in Azerbaijan, improving well-being of the people, and development in the economic sphere. He emphasized that China supported the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan. Xi Jinping stated the importance of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” project.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan, in turn, consistently supported the "United China" policy. The head of state also congratulated his counterpart on the great success China has achieved in all areas.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed issues of cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, energy, tourism, agriculture, investment, information and communication technologies, education and the humanitarian sphere, the ties between law enforcement agencies, and prospects for cooperation in the fight against international terrorism.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to visit Azerbaijan. Xi Jinping accepted the invitation with pleasure.

