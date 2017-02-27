President Ilham Aliyev meets with Emir of Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Qatar for an official visit.

A guard of honor was line up for the Azerbaijani president on the square decorated with national flags of the two countries.



Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed Presidnet Ilham Aliyev.



The anthems of Azerbaijan and Qatar were played.



The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani president.



President Ilham Aliyev and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani reviewed the guard of honor.



After the official welcome ceremony, the Azerbaijani president and the Qatari emir held a one-on-one meeting which was followed by a meeting in an expanded format.

News.Az



