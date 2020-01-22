President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani PM in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan in Davos.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's fair stance on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and his country has never established diplomatic relations with the occupant Armenia.

Hailing the rapid growth of tourism in Azerbaijan, the significant increase in the number of visitors especially arriving from the Muslim countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his country’s interest in taking advantage of Azerbaijan’s experience in this field.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has always supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan also supports Pakistan within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

News.Az

