President Ilham Aliyev met with vice president of Chevron Corporation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice President of Business Development for Chevron Corporation Jay Pryor in Davos.

Jay Pryor congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the extension of the contract on the joint development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, Trend reports. Hailing the partnership between Chevron and Azerbaijan, Jay Pryor expressed his confidence that this cooperation will continue successfully.

President Ilham Aliyev once again noted that a favorable investment climate was created in the country, describing Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.

News.Az

