President Ilham Aliyev: Military exercises are yet another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood

"Today is the last day of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises. The first phase of the military exercises is coming to an end. This is a very significant event and it once again shows our unity and brotherhood. Exercises have been held in different cities of our country for several days. The exercises are highly important in terms of military cooperation and, at the same time, they are very important and useful for the strengthening of people-to-people contacts and brotherhood between our peoples," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar.

“This is a tradition. As you know, more than 10 joint exercises are held in both Azerbaijan and Turkey every year. Therefore, such exercises have become commonplace. There is no need to look for any emergencies here. We are also seeing that these exercises have caused some concern in certain countries. However, there is no reason for that. This is another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood,” the head of state said.

