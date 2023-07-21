President Ilham Aliyev: Non-Aligned Movement received a second breath during Azerbaijan's chairmanship

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Non-Aligned Movement – I can say without false modesty – received a second breath during Azerbaijan's chairmanship,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“It is no secret that the influence of the Movement had been gradually in decline and it had become a platform for discussing certain issues that did not have much of a continuation. As is the case with any work we do, we treated this work with great responsibility and began to work step by step in the direction of institutional development. And I think the fact that Azerbaijan's chairmanship was extended by a unanimous decision for another year, and in fact for a year and a half, shows that our activity was appreciated and is in demand,” the head of state emphasized.

