President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to families of victims of military helicopter crash
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to the families of those killed in a military helicopter crash, News.Az reports.
“We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties among the crew members in the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service on November 30, 2021, at the Garaheybat Training Centre in Khizi district,” the head of state said.
President Aliyev added: “We share your pain and grief on this heavy loss, and together with Mehriban khanim express our deepest condolences to you and your relatives.”
“May Allah rest their souls in peace!”