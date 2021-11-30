President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to families of victims of military helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to the families of those killed in a military helicopter crash, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties among the crew members in the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service on November 30, 2021, at the Garaheybat Training Centre in Khizi district,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev added: “We share your pain and grief on this heavy loss, and together with Mehriban khanim express our deepest condolences to you and your relatives.”

“May Allah rest their souls in peace!”





News.Az