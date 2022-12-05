President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian politician's families, friends

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the families and friends of Russian politician Magomedali Magomedov, News.az reports.

The letter of condolence reads: "I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Magomedali Magomedov, a prominent state and social-political figure of Dagestan, a great friend of the people of Azerbaijan.

Magomedali Magomedov made a significant contribution to the development and expansion of the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Dagestan, as well as the strengthening of the atmosphere of mutual understanding and confidence between our peoples.

The friendly relations between Magomedali Magomedovich Magomedov and Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev have always been highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

Magomedali Magomedov’s bright memory will always live in our hearts.

I share your grief and offer my sincere condolences on this heavy loss.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!"

News.Az