President Ilham Aliyev opens Beylagan Museum of History and Local Lore after renovation

President Ilham Aliyev opens Beylagan Museum of History and Local Lore after renovation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Museum of History and Local Lore in Beylagan after renovation.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum and viewed conditions created here.

The museum was built in 1981. The renovated two-storey building houses an exhibition hall, two administrative rooms, a 60-seat conference hall, and a 12-seat round table hall.

The museum features a total of 6,087 exhibits.

There are photo sections here depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s, and President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Beylagan district.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with local residents in the park the museum is located, and had a conversation with them.

News.Az

News.Az