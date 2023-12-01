Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev participates in COP28 summit in Dubai

President Ilham Aliyev participates in COP28 summit in Dubai

The opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 has been held in the city of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports. 

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

First, a family photo was taken.


