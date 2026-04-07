Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey retires

Ramsey then had spells at Juventus and Nice as well as a loan at Rangers, helping them reach the 2022 Europa League final but missing a penalty in the shootout.

He also had a second stint at boyhood club Cardiff, where he had a short period as interim head coach at the end of last season.

Ramsey joined Pumas in the hope of staying fit enough to be able to play for Wales at this summer's World Cup had they qualified.

But having failed to find a new club since leaving Mexico, Ramsey has decided to call time on his playing career.

Ramsey thanked the supporters of Wales and the clubs he represented in his career as he announced his decision on social media.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football," he wrote.

"Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

"Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.

"And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible."