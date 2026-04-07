Huge fire erupts at warehouse in Ontario, California – VIDEO
- 07 Apr 2026 15:19
- 07 Apr 2026 15:21
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A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Ontario, California, in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.
Cal Fire said the warehouse measured about a million square feet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Drone and mobile phone footage here from Kekoa Lokua shows thick smoke and flames at the site.
By Nijat Babayev