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Huge fire erupts at warehouse in Ontario, California – VIDEO

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Huge fire erupts at warehouse in Ontario, California – VIDEO
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A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Ontario, California, in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Cal Fire said the warehouse measured about a million square feet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Drone and mobile phone footage here from Kekoa Lokua shows thick smoke and flames at the site.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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