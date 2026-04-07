Champions League: Real Madrid vs Bayern - team news, predicted lineups
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Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are set to face off in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg, with both sides dealing with key injury concerns ahead of the clash at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Team News
Real Madrid will be without several important players for the first leg. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains sidelined with a thigh injury, meaning Andriy Lunin is expected to continue in goal. Forward Rodrygo is ruled out long-term with a serious knee injury, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are both doubts due to fitness issues.
There is, however, a boost for the hosts with Éder Militão and Jude Bellingham returning to contention after recent injury layoffs.
Bayern Munich also have absentees, including Sven Ulreich and several squad players, while star striker Harry Kane is a doubt due to an ankle issue.
Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
- GK: Andriy Lunin
- RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
- CB: Éder Militão
- CB: Dean Huijsen
- LB: Álvaro Carreras
- CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
- CM: Federico Valverde
- RW: Arda Güler
- AM: Jude Bellingham
- LW: Vinícius Júnior
- ST: Kylian Mbappé
Manager Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to rely on a strong attacking trio, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior leading the line, supported by Bellingham in an advanced midfield role.
Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
- GK: Manuel Neuer
- RB: Josip Stanišić
- CB: Dayot Upamecano
- CB: Jonathan Tah
- LB: Konrad Laimer
- CM: Joshua Kimmich
- CM: Leon Goretzka
- RW: Michael Olise
- AM: Serge Gnabry
- LW: Luis Díaz
- ST: (Harry Kane if fit) / alternative striker
Bayern are expected to field an attacking lineup, with creativity coming from wide players and midfield control anchored by Kimmich and Goretzka.
Key Talking Points
- Real Madrid’s goalkeeping situation remains a concern without Courtois.
- Bayern face uncertainty over Kane’s availability, which could significantly impact their attacking threat.
- The return of Bellingham and Militão gives Madrid a timely boost ahead of one of Europe’s most historic rivalries.
This latest chapter in the Champions League’s most-played fixture arrives with both teams balancing injuries and star power, setting the stage for another high-stakes encounter.
By Nijat Babayev