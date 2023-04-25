President Ilham Aliyev pays a working visit to Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has paid a working visit to Bulgaria, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Sofia Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies, Minister of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria Hristo Aleksiev, Foreign Policy Secretary of the President of Bulgaria Roussi Ivanov and other officials.

News.Az