President Ilham Aliyev: Peoples of Azerbaijan and Egypt are bound together by traditional friendly ties

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as his country celebrates the Revolution Day.

“Our peoples are bound together by traditional friendly ties. Built on these good traditions, our intergovernmental relations are today successfully developing. I believe that through our joint efforts the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his message.

News.Az