President Ilham Aliyev presented with Akhal-Teke horse

At the end of the event, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people, presented the head of state with an Akhal-Teke horse named “Taus,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Subsequently, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented a camel as a gift to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen people.

Speaking at the event, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said: Honorable gentlemen, dear friends, my dear friend,

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and the entire Turkmen people, I am honored to present this certificate to my brother, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Among Turkmens, there is a saying: ‘The horse is the support of the people.’ They also say, ‘The horse brings happiness.’ The horse’s name is ‘Taus.’ This represents Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev said: I wish to express my deep gratitude to my dear brother Gurbanguly Malikgulyyevich for this wonderful gift. The Akhal-Teke horse is world-renowned and is a national brand of the Turkmen people and Turkmenistan. It is a horse worthy of admiration worldwide, and this gift is a symbol of friendship and brotherhood. I must also note that, as we know, the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples are brotherly nations. What unites us further is that both Turkmens and Azerbaijanis have their own horse breeds—the Akhal-Teke and the Karabakh horse. Just as we are brothers, they too are brothers. Once again, I express my thanks. I also extend my deep gratitude to our brave men who showcased a wonderful horse performance here. Well done to you.

Photo: AZERTAC

