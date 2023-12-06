President Ilham Aliyev: Question how mines were transported to Karabakh after second Karabakh war remains open

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the times after the second Karabakh war, before anti-terror operations they planted again hundreds of thousands of mines in the area, which they considered to be a line of contact between separatists and the Azerbaijani forces. We’ve identified the mines, which were produced in Armenia in 2021. And we invited the Russian peacekeepers, and also Russian-Turkish monitoring missions, representatives, and demonstrated those mines, saying that this is evidence of Armenian terror,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“It's another question how these mines were transported to Karabakh after second Karabakh War, while there was a Russian peacekeeping mission. It’s a big open question. But now, along with the mines they planted during this occupation, which according to our estimation is close to a million, they gave us maps of 400,000 mines, but as I said, 25% accuracy only,” the head of state noted.

News.Az