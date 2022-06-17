President Ilham Aliyev received former President of Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, News.az reports.

The sides touched upon the importance of the Global Baku Forum, noting that the number of participants increase every year. They said that the agenda of the event is very broad. The sides underlined that the Forum is a good platform for discussing the expansion of international cooperation, geopolitical situation, energy, healthcare, climate issues, dialogue of cultures, as well as the emergence of new ideas.

News.Az