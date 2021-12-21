President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Georgia friendly relations in various areas, including in the field of military cooperation.

They expressed their confidence that the Georgian Defense Minister's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

News.Az

