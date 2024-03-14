President Ilham Aliyev received Under-Secretary-General for Policy at United Nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Guy Ryder, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations, News.Az reports.

Guy Ryder conveyed the greetings of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Guy Ryder to communicate his greetings to the UN Secretary General as well.

Congratulating the President of Azerbaijan on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, Guy Ryder said the UN was ready to fully support Azerbaijan and work with the country in the process.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for that and said that effective cooperation had already been established between Azerbaijan and relevant UN agencies towards the successful organization of COP29, adding that delegations from both sides are working closely.

President Ilham Aliyev said that this year's agenda of COP29, chaired by Azerbaijan, was dedicated to the topic of climate financing and emphasized that Azerbaijan would spare no effort to advance the COP agenda on this and other topics. “In particular, Azerbaijan’s active membership in various international institutions and its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement had created ample opportunities for this.”

Guy Ryder spoke about the “Summit of the Future” to be held in New York in September this year on behalf of the UN Secretary-General. During the conversation, the sides discussed the upcoming agenda of the UN General Assembly. The head of state said Azerbaijan would continue to provide its support and contributions as one of the active members of the UN sustainable development agenda.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that Azerbaijan would host the World Urban Forum, one of the most important events in the UN system, in 2026.

The sides also reviewed the role of the 11th Global Baku Forum in terms of discussion of issues on the global agenda.

News.Az