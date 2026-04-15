Rare Titanic rescue watch to be auctioned for £100,000

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A rare gold watch tied to the rescue of survivors from the RMS Titanic sinking is set to go up for auction this month — just as the world marks another anniversary of the tragedy.

The 18-karat gold timepiece belonged to John Richardson, an engineer aboard the RMS Carpathia, the vessel that famously saved more than 700 Titanic passengers with lifeboats in the icy North Atlantic, according to Hansons Auctioneers, News.Az reports, citing cp24.

Richardson, described by auctioneers as one of the disaster’s “unsung heroes,” played a critical role below deck, helping keep the ship’s engines running at full speed after the distress call was received.

The watch — engraved in recognition of his “conspicuous services” during the rescue on April 15, 1912 — is expected to sell for up to £100,000 (more than US$135,000) when it comes under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on April 22.

News.Az