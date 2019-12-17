President Ilham Aliyev receives chairperson of Senate of Uzbek Oliy Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairperson of the Senate of the Uzbek Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva.

Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva extended President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings to the head of state. She noted that Shavkat Mirziyoyev was deeply impressed with the development processes during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis underlined that they were looking forward to President Ilham Aliyev`s and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Uzbekistan. Saying that they were closely acquainted with the activities of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Tanzila Narbayeva highlighted Mehriban Aliyeva`s significant contribution to the ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings, and asked Tanzila Narbayeva to extend his greetings to the Uzbek President.

The sides stressed the importance of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held in Azerbaijan this year. They recalled the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in this event and the fact that Uzbekistan became a full member of the Turkic Council. The sides expressed confidence that the 9th Plenary Session of TURKPA would be held successfully in Baku, and that important issues would be discussed and good results would be achieved. It was noted that this event would once again confirm the friendly and brotherly relations between the countries.

News.Az

News.Az