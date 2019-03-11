President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Indian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Bawitlung Vanlalvawna.

Ambassador Bawitlung Vanlalvawna reviewed a guard of honor, Trend reports.

Bawitlung Vanlalvawna presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

They exchanged views on prospects for economic, trade, transport, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Bawitlung Vanlalvawna said that he will spare no efforts to contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success during his tenure in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az