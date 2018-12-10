President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by FIDE president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich.

The head of state congratulated Arkady Dvorkovich on his appointment to the high post of the president of the World Chess Federation, and wished him success in his activities. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the importance of Arkady Dvorkovich’s visit to Azerbaijan shortly after his appointment, describing this as a sign of attention and respect to Azerbaijan’s chess traditions. The head of state expressed his hope that the issues relating to the prospects for Azerbaijan-FIDE cooperation, and Azerbaijan’s active involvement and mutual activity in the world chess family will be discussed during Arkady Dvorkovich’s visit.

President of the World Chess Federation Arkady Dvorkovich thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the warm words and congratulations. He said he is honored to visit Azerbaijan and meet with President Ilham Aliyev. Arkady Dvorkovich commended Azerbaijan for supporting FIDE, and emphasized that the organization always feels this support.

Arkady Dvorkovich also hailed the importance of the fact that a representative of Azerbaijan was elected as FIDE vice-president.

Great state care and attention to sports, including chess in Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting.

Arkady Dvorkovich noted that the Skolkovo Foundation, which he heads, attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. He said that joint work has already been done in the field of telecommunications, pointing to the ample opportunities for expansion of cooperation in other areas too.

News.Az

