President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Bureau International des Expositions

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of the Bureau International des Expositions led by representative of the Korean Republic in the Bureau, Ambassador Jai-chul Choi, APA reports.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Jai-chul Choi congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election and on the swearing-in ceremony.

Jai-chul Choi noted that they are pleased for having a chance to familiarize themselves with a beautiful country like Azerbaijan and see rapid processes taking place here. Jai-chul Choi said the main aim of the delegation’s visit is to study the current situation and opportunities in Azerbaijan. The ambassador said that they held a number of fruitful meetings as part of the visit. Jai-chul Choi stressed that they are in a positive attitude based on their observations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the congratulations.

Saying Azerbaijan is a young, independent country, the head of state noted that comprehensive reforms were conducted in political, economic and social areas in a short span of time. The President said the country is already demonstrating successful progress as well as rapid transformation in the areas of politics, economy and state-building. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the works done over the past years showed that a young country can successfully live independently and host many international events. The head of state stressed that Baku is already successfully hosting many highly-important international political, cultural and sporting events. President Ilham Aliyev said the delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan will be a good opportunity for familiarizing themselves with the country and its achievements, and expressed his hopes that the visit will be successful.

