President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his brief meeting with Miroslav Lajčák in Davos, saying that his visit to Azerbaijan creates good opportunity for discussing regional situation, settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and other issues.

Miroslav Lajčák highlighted the priorities of Slovakia`s OSCE chairmanship, underlining that they include conflict prevention and mediation. He noted that they are committed to contributing to the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during the term.

Miroslav Lajčák underlined that the visit opens up good opportunities to get acquainted with the conflict-related situation on site and have an exchange of views.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its membership in the OSCE, pointing out the country’s active collaboration, and fruitful partnership both within the organization and with the member states.

On the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Ilham Aliyev said the dispute continues for many years, and that Armenia keeps the Azerbaijani territories under occupation by grossly violating all norms and principles of international law. The head of state noted that despite the UN Security Council’s resolutions, which demand the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and similar decisions and resolutions of the OSCE and other organizations, these demands have not been fulfilled for more than 25 years. Saying that nearly a million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internationally displaced persons, the Azerbaijani lands were invaded and the policy of illegal resettlement and change of demographic composition was carried out in the occupied territories as a result of the aggression, the President described Azerbaijan as the most interested party in the soonest peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Pointing to certain dynamics in the negotiation process as well as four meetings at the level of foreign ministers and three discussions between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister, the head of state said that the Armenian side does not have any serious intention to conduct substantive negotiations and that Armenia tries to undermine the negotiation process.

President Ilham Aliyev said it is necessary that the international community exert serious pressure on Armenia to ensure progress in the settlement of the conflict and the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views over the issues on the OSCE agenda, and prospects for Azerbaijan-Slovakia bilateral relations.

News.Az

News.Az