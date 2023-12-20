President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Vice President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, News.Az reports.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment of the city.

The Turkish delegation also visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918, and put a wreath and flowers at the monument.

