President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister of State for Europe and North America

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Minister of State for Europe and North America of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty.

The head of state noted that Leo Docherty’s visit to Azerbaijan provided a good opportunity for discussing bilateral and regional agenda.

Saying that Azerbaijan is a beautiful country, Leo Docherty expressed satisfaction with his visit. He underlined that rich history of bilateral relations between the two countries is a source of pride.

Leo Docherty said the UK welcomes any efforts that contribute to ensuring regional peace and stability, adding they are proud of very important political, economic, trade and energy ties, which had existed for many years with Azerbaijan.

Leo Docherty underscored that Azerbaijan is not only an important energy supplier but also a key responsible country in the South Caucasus, saying there would have not been peace and security without Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that bilateral economic relations had begun in the energy sector, and highlighted years-long effective cooperation with bp based on mutual trust.

The head of state described the investments made in Azerbaijan as a sign of confidence in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev said that bp’s starting its operations in Azerbaijan many years ago had played an important role in the economic development and implementation of investment projects in the country.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan-BP cooperation had currently ushered in a new stage in the field of renewable energy, describing this as a very good example for the region.

The President of Azerbaijan hailed the high-level UK-Azerbaijan political relations and reiterated the importance of Leo Docherty’s visit in terms of exchanging views on the development of relations between the two countries.

The head of state emphasized that the anti-terrorist measures resulted in Azerbaijan fully restoring its sovereignty.

Saying that there are no longer any obstacles to signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan favors the regional peace agenda and stands ready for a dialogue with Armenia for a peace agreement and normalization of relations between the two countries.

Minister of State for Europe and North America of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Leo Docherty expressed his country’s readiness to lend support to this process.

News.Az