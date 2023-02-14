President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on February 14, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for economic and trade cooperation including implementation of joint projects in the energy and transport fields.

They also exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus region. The importance of taking measures towards ensuring stability and security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was stressed at the meeting. In this context, the Presidents underlined the significance of unconditional observance of the respective agreements reached at the high level among Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

Both leaders stressed that the contacts would continue in various formats.

News.Az