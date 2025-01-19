President Ilham Aliyev shared a post commemorating January 20 - National Mourning Day
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social media account on January 20 - National Mourning Day, News.Az reports.
#20Yanvar pic.twitter.com/mQX9X0GwE4— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) January 19, 2025