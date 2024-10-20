President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts on the occasion of the anniversary of Zangilan's liberation from occupation, News.Az reports.

Zəfər tariximiz - Zəngilanın Ermənistan işğalından azad edilməsindən dörd il ötür.#QarabağAzərbaycandır#KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/dsQkhb8Foz — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 20, 2024

The post reads: "Our victory history - four years have passed since Zangilan's liberation from Armenian occupation."October 20 marks the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation. On October 20, 2020, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, in an address to the people, announced the liberation of the city of Zangilan and six other villages of the district - Havaly, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan and Muganly.On the same day, the villages of Dordchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Gargabazar, Ashagi Veyselli, Yukhari Aybasanli of Fuzuli, Safarsha, Hasangaydi, Fuganli, Imambagi, Dash Veyselli, Agtepe, Yarahmadli of Jabrayil and Aghjakend, Mulkudere, Dashbashi, Guneshli and Chinarli of Khojavend districts were also liberated from occupation. The tricolour flag of Azerbaijan was hoisted in all liberated territories.The battles for Zangilan, which resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani army, are another glorious page in the history of our country and military operations on the southern front along the Araz River.The Zangilan region is located on the southern side of the Lesser Caucasus, on the border with Iran. The population of the region, the area of ​​which is 707 square kilometres, was 39 thousand people before the occupation.The Zangilan region was occupied by the Armenian armed forces on October 30, 1993. At the time of the occupation, in addition to the regional centre with the same name, there were 5 settlements and 79 villages in the region. As a result of the 27-year occupation, the wealth of Zangilan was plundered, the infrastructure was completely destroyed, settlements were vandalized, houses, historical monuments were completely destroyed, and gardens and forests were cut down.According to the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 31, 2023, Zangilan City Day is celebrated annually on October 20.

News.Az