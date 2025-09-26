News.Az presents the post.
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on participation in UN General Assembly session - VIDEO
- 26 Sep 2025 13:16
- 26 Sep 2025 13:20
- 1035486
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-shares-post-on-participation-in-un-general-assembly-session-video Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts regarding his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts regarding his participation in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
President Ilham Aliyev at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/UARJcB9ex3— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) September 26, 2025