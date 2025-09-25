President: Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

“The 10 November 2020 marked the capitulation of Armenia and restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after nearly 30 years of occupation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“Right after our victorious war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness to open a new page in relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the head of state emphasized.

