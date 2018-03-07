President Ilham Aliyev signs order on Baku suburban railway construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on a number of actions to build the Baku suburban railway.

According to the order, an amount of AZN100 million has been allocated from the amount specified in sub-item 1.3.7 "Distribution of funds for state investments (investment expenditures) noted in the 2018 state budget” to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC for the purpose of construction of the Baku suburban railway.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to resolve issues arising from this order, while the Ministry of Finance is to provide funding in the amount specified in the order.

News.Az

