President Ilham Aliyev: Since Second Karabakh War ended, $7B spent up to now from Azerbaijani budget for reconstruction of liberated territories

“So far, since the Second Karabakh War ended, $7 billion have been spent up to now from the Azerbaijani budget for reconstruction of the liberated territories. For the next year, minimum budget – which we plan, and soon it will be discussed in our parliament – is $2.4 billion,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities", News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan implements all these projects at its own expense. We did not get any financial assistance, any support, apart from two brotherly countries, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The presidents of these countries were very generous to donate two schools and art centers in the city of Fuzuli,” the head of state noted.

News.Az