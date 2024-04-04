President Ilham Aliyev: Struggle against neo-colonialism is of particular importance among our foreign policy objectives

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I must also state that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the issues of struggle against neo-colonialism were among our top priorities, and it remains the case today. This area is of particular importance among our foreign policy objectives,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, News.Az reports.

“Some time ago, the Baku Initiative Group was established in Azerbaijan. The main goal of this institution is to fight against the new manifestations of colonialism, support the peoples suffering from colonialism today, and ensure that those peoples achieve freedom on legal grounds,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az