President Ilham Aliyev: The Big Return program will require a lot of resources

The Big Return program will require a lot of resources, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.az reports.

“We're planning to implement projects based on absolutely new modern standards. We already announced Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur as a green energy zone. There'll be only renewable sources of energy, which will not only feed the demands of people and industry but also will be very useful for the rest of the country,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az