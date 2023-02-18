President Ilham Aliyev: The word Nagorno-Karabakh is no longer valid

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The word Nagorno-Karabakh is no longer valid,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“Just for your information, the word Nagorno-Karabakh is no longer valid. This is actually the Russian word. Nagorno means mountainous,” the head of state underlined.

“And in Azerbaijan, there is not such an administrative unit like Nagorno-Karabakh. Therefore, of course, I would like to ask our partners to respect the sovereignty and the constitution of Azerbaijan. There is a Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where there is an Armenian population,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az