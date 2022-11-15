President Ilham Aliyev: This visit will give a strong impetus to development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am visiting your beautiful country for the first time and I am very happy to be here. I am sure that this visit will give a strong impetus to the development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations. We discussed many issues in a one-on-one meeting today and expressed our confidence that there were great opportunities for future close cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Tirana, News.az.

The head of state said: “As for the political dialogue, Albanian presidents visited Azerbaijan many times in previous years. This year, former President Meta was on a visit to Azerbaijan. At the same time, Prime Minister Edi Rama was our guest in April this year. My visit today shows that there are many remarkable manifestations of political dialogue and there is a very strong dynamism. In other words, these close political contacts, of course, show our intention, our interest in each other and, at the same time, enable us to discuss very important issues.”

“Our successful cooperation in international organizations also strengthens our relations. You mentioned that Albania had always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and this support has always been mutual. We highly appreciate it. We highly appreciate the statements of Albanian officials both during the occupation and during the Second Karabakh War, and the support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az